Michigan hosts Northwestern, needing a win to be bowl eligible before closing season at Ohio State

Northwestern plays at Michigan on Saturday and both teams need a win to be bowl eligible. The defending national champion Wolverines need a win to be bowl eligible under first-year coach Sherrone Moore because they will be heavy underdogs next week on the road against rival and second-ranked Ohio State. If the Wildcats pull off an upset at the Big House and close the regular season next week with a win against Illinois at home, they will have a chance to play in the postseason for the second time in two seasons under coach David Braun.

