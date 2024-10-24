Michigan hosts Michigan State on Saturday night with possible bowl bid at stake for 1st-year coaches

Michigan hosts Michigan State on Saturday night with possible bowl bid at stake for first-year coaches Sherrone Moore and Jonathan Smith. If the defending champion Wolverines lose, they will likely have to pull off an upset in one of three games against top-ranked Oregon, No. 13 Indiana and No. 4 Ohio State to be eligible for postseason play and beat Northwestern at home. If the Spartans win, they will be in a favorable position to pick up a sixth win perhaps against Purdue or Rutgers. Michigan State wide Nick Marsh and Michigan running back Kalel Mullings may be pivotal players.

