Michigan hires running backs coach and run-game coordinator Tony Alford away from rival Ohio State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan hired running backs coach and run-game coordinator Tony Alford away from rival Ohio State. Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore pulled off a bold move in building his first staff after Jim Harbaugh’s departure, adding one of Ryan Day’s top assistants at Ohio State. The Buckeyes hired Alford away from Notre Dame in 2015 as running backs and assistant head coach, and Day promoted him to run game coordinator a little more than a year ago.

