Michigan hires former UNC assistant Chip Lindsey as offensive coordinator and QBs coach

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Former North Carolina assistant Chip Lindsey has been hired as Michigan’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The Wolverines are bringing in Lindsey in an effort to revamp the team’s struggling offense. Lindsey left UNC while the Tar Heels were hiring six-time Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Belichick as their head coach. Lindsey landed at Michigan, where coach Sherrone Moore fired offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell three days after the team’s regular-season finale. Lindsey has led offenses that averaged at least 30 points a game in nine of his 12 seasons as a full-time coach at the collegiate level.

