Michigan finalizing deal to hire RBs coach Tony Alford away from rival Ohio State, AP source says

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the move says Michigan is finalizing a deal hire running backs coach Tony Alford from rival Ohio State. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because contract details and university approval were still being worked out. Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore pulled off a bold move in building his first staff after Jim Harbaugh’s departure, adding one of Ryan Day’s top assistants at Ohio State. Day hired Alford away from Notre Dame in 2015 as running backs and assistant head coach, promoting him to run game coordinator a little more than a year ago.

