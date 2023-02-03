Michigan earns 2nd road win, tops Northwestern 68-51

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 19 points and Michigan pulled away in the second half to earn a 68-51 win on the road, completing a season sweep of Northwestern. The victory is just the second win away from home for the Wolverines this season and the first since they knocked off Minnesota in their Big Ten Conference opener December 8 in Minneapolis.

