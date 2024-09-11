Michigan coach Sherrone Moore signs complete contract, nearly 9 months after initial agreement

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach Sherrone Moore has signed his complete contract, nearly nine months after he began working under an initial agreement. University of Michigan President Santa J. Ono and athletic director Warde Manuel made the announcement on Wednesday. When Jim Harbaugh left in late January to take over the San Diego Chargers after leading the Wolverines to a national championship, Moore signed a five-year contract with a starting salary of $5.5 million. The 17th-ranked Wolverines will play their third of four straight home games on Saturday against Arkansas State.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.