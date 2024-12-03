Michigan coach Sherrone Moore fires offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell after unit struggles in 2024

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach Sherrone Moore has fired offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell. Moore made the move three days after the Wolverines closed the regular season with a 13-10 upset over rival and then second-ranked Ohio State. The defending national champions struggled on offense this year and it cost Campbell his job. Moore promoted Campbell to the position, which he had under former coach Jim Harbaugh before he left to lead the Los Angeles Chargers. The first-year coach said tight ends coach Steve Casula will be the team’s offensive coordinator while he searches for a new one.

