Michigan coach Juwan Howard undergoes heart surgery but is expected to make full recovery

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach Juwan Howard underwent heart surgery Friday but is expected to make a complete recovery. School officials said Dr. Himanshu Patel successfully removed an aortic aneurysm and repaired Howard’s aortic valve. Patel said Howard is expected to fully recover in six to 12 weeks and could return to the program in four to six weeks. Michigan opens the season Nov. 7 by hosting UNC Asheville. Michigan associate head coach Phil Martelli will serve as the Wolverines’ interim head coach during Howard’s recovery.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.