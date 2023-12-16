Michigan coach Juwan Howard cleared to resume regular duties for matchup with Eastern Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard will be back on the job Saturday for the Wolverines’ game against Eastern Michigan. Howard has been building up to his regular duties since he had heart surgery Sept. 15 that successfully resected an aortic aneurysm and repaired his aortic valve. The 50-year-old Howard was on the bench as an observer for a 71-67 loss to Memphis in the Battle 4 Atlantis on Nov. 22. He served as an assistant to acting head coach Phil Martelli during an 86-83 loss at Oregon on Dec. 2. The matchup with Eastern Michigan will be Howard’s first game as head coach since his surgery. The Wolverines are 5-5.

