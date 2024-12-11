Michigan CB Will Johnson declares for draft, joining DT Mason Graham as likely 1st-round selections

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan cornerback Will Johnson has joined defensive tackle Mason Graham in the NFL draft. Johnson declared for the draft on Wednesday, one day after Graham decided he would also skip his senior season with the Wolverines. Both preseason All-America players are expected to be first-round picks. Johnson was limited to six games this year due to an injury. He had two interceptions, returning them both for touchdowns to set a school record with three scores off interceptions. Johnson picked off nine passes in three seasons. Michigan will play No. 11 Alabama on Dec. 31 at a bowl in Tampa, Florida.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.