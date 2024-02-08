Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel to be College Football Playoff selection committee chairman

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel will be chairman of the College Football Playoff selection committee next season. Manuel has served on the committee for the past two years. He will replace North Carolina State AD Boo Corrigan as the chairman. The playoff expands from four to 12 teams next season. The CFP also announced six additions to the 13-person panel: athletic directors Pat Chun of Washington State, Carla Williams of Virginia, Mack Rhoades of Baylor and Hunter Yurachek of Arkansas. Also joining the committee will be former Missouri coach Gary Pinkel and former Arizona State and NFL star Randall McDaniel.

