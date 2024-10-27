Michigan and Michigan State throw punches, push and shove after Wolverines beat rival Spartans

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan tight end Colston Loveland and Michigan State defensive end Anthony Jones pushed and shoved and butted helmets, triggering a skirmish with rivals throwing punches as the final seconds ticked off the clock Saturday night. Wolverines quarterback Davis Warren took a knee to let the remaining time run out in a 24-17 win as Loveland and Jones got tangled up. Michigan players left the nearby sideline to join the scrum and Michigan State players rushed over to join the fray. The last time the teams met at the Big House two years ago, a melee broke out in the tunnel.

