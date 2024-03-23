Micheluzzi takes 1-shot lead heading into final round at Singapore Classic

SINGAPORE (AP) — David Micheluzzi kept his cool to take a one-shot lead heading into the final round of the Singapore Classic. The Australian finished his 6-under 66 with back-to-back birdies in the third round of the European tour event on Saturday. He’s 13-under par for the tournament. Overnight co-leader Andy Sullivan (69) and fellow Englishman Sam Bairstow (68) both trail by one stroke at Laguna National Golf Resort Club. The 27-year-old Micheluzzi is looking for his first win on the European tour. He had one bogey — on the second hole — and acknowledged being “a little bit flustered” by the heat.

