Michelle Alozie scores twice to keep Houston’s NWSL playoff hopes alive

Michelle Alozie scored twice as the visiting Houston Dash beat Gotham 2-0 on Sunday at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey. The win moved Houston up to seventh place in the National Women’s Soccer League, just two points out of playoff position. Bethany Balcer and Kerolin traded goals and OL Reign held on with 10 players to earn a draw against the North Carolina Courage at Lumen Field in Seattle.

