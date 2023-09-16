Michel runs for three TDs, leads Air Force over Utah State 39-21

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Emmanuel Michel scored three touchdowns on short runs and Air Force dominated the first half in a 39-21 victory over Utah State in a Mountain West Conference opener. Michel sandwiched 1- and 2-yard touchdown runs around a 4-yard scoring run by quarterback Zac Larrier and the Falcons (3-0) led 21-0 after one quarter. John Lee Eldridge III ran 13 yards for a score, Matthew Dapore kicked a 49-yard field goal on the final play of the second quarter and Air Force led 32-7 at halftime. Michel’s 2-yard TD run midway through the third quarter made it 39-7. McCae Hillstead threw a touchdown pass in each of the last three quarters for the Aggies (1-2).

