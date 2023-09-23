Michel, Eldridge help Air Force run over San Jose State 45-20 for 8th straight win

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Emmanuel Michel ran for a career-high 148 yards and three touchdowns, John Lee Eldridge III ran for 102 and two scores and Air Force raced to a 45-20 win over San Jose State, the Falcons’ ninth-straight victory. Air Force) took control in the third quarter, opening with a 15-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Eldridge’s five-yard run. After the Spartans ran three plays in 50 seconds, the Falcons started a 13-play, 71-yard drive, capped by Michel’s one-yard run at 12:50 of the fourth quarter. Air Force scored on five-straight drives and had five drives of at least 10 plays. The Falcons had an 18-minute advantage in time of possession. Chevan Cordeiro was 24 of 35 for 239 yards for San Jose State, passing Andy Dalton for fifth in MWC career passing yards (10,440)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.