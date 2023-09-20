Michal Probierz succeeds Fernando Santos as coach of Poland’s national soccer team

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Michal Probierz has been appointed as coach of Poland. National soccer federation president Cezary Kulesza says, “The Poland team coach is Michal Probierz. This is the best possible choice.” Probierz has been promoted from the under-21 team and takes over from Portuguese Fernando Santos, who was fired last week with Poland fourth in its five-team European Championship qualifying group. The 50-year-old Probierz previously coached a string of teams including Greek side Aris Salonika and Polish clubs Gornik Zabrze and Widzew Lodz.

