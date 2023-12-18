Michael Wacha and Kansas City Royals finalize $32 million, 2-year contract

By DAVE SKRETTA The Associated Press
FILE - San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael Wacha throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sept. 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. The Kansas City Royals made a pair of free-agent moves Friday, agreeing to a $32 million, two-year contract with pitcher Michael Wacha and a a $13 million, two-year deal with outfielder Hunter Renfroe. people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, because the agreements had not been announced. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals made official their deal with starting pitcher Michael Wacha on Monday, a $32 million, two-year pact that includes a player option for 2025 and incentives based on the number of innings he pitches. The Royals have been among the busiest teams in the majors this offseason, bolstering their rotation in free agency by signing Wacha and Seth Lugo along with their bullpen by signing Chris Stratton and Will Smith. They also landed power-hitting outfielder Hunter Renfroe to give their lineup a veteran presence along with some additional pop.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.