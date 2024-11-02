Michael Van Buren Jr. accounts for 3 TDs, Mississippi St. beats UMass 45-20

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Michael Van Buren Jr. scored three total touchdowns and led Mississippi State back from an early deficit in a 45-20 win over Massachusetts. Mississippi State answered a 10-0 start to the game by UMass by scoring 35 consecutive points in the second and third quarters. After the Bulldogs surrendered over 100 yards on the first two drives and had negative nine offensively, Mississippi State would hold UMass scoreless on five straight drives while scoring touchdowns to cap five of its six possessions.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.