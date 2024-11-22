Michael Thorbjornsen and Maverick McNealy share the lead in PGA Tour finale

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Stanford alums Maverick McNealy and Michael Thorbjornsen are tied for the lead with different scores at the season-ending RSM Classic on the PGA Tour. McNealy shot an 8-under 62 on the windy Seaside course. Thorbjornsen had an 8-under 64 on the Plantation course. Ludvig Aberg showed plenty of rust coming off surgery to repair the meniscus in his left knee. He shot a 73 on Seaside. Turns out Aberg isn’t the only player returning from knee problems. Thorbjornsen sprained knee ligaments at the Utah tournament in early October. He didn’t require surgery, only some time off.

