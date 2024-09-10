Michael Stoute, the successful British horse-racing trainer, says he is retiring this year

LONDON (AP) — Successful horse-racing trainer Michael Stoute has announced he will retire at the end of the 2024 season. The 78-year-old Stoute has been Britain’s champion trainer 10 times, won 16 British classics including the Derby six times and had winners in many of the world’s biggest races such as the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, Dubai World Cup and the Breeders’ Cup. His training career started in 1972. Stoute will be forever associated with Shergar, the 1981 Derby winner by a record 10 lengths who was abducted from the Aga Khan’s stud in Ireland in 1983 and was never found.

