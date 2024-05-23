Michael Schumacher’s family wins legal case against publisher over fake AI interview

The family of Michael Schumacher has won legal action against the publisher of a magazine which printed an artificial intelligence-generated interview with the Formula 1 great. German magazine Die Aktuelle promoted on its cover in April 2023 the words: “Michael Schumacher, the first interview!” Family spokesperson Sabine Kehm has told The Associated Press by email on Thursday that legal action was successful, without confirming the compensation. The compensation was reportedly 200,000 euros. It was while skiing in the French Alps at Meribel that Schumacher fell in December 2013 and suffered a near-fatal brain injury.

