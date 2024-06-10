Michael Robertson’s two-run double in 13th inning lifts Florida over Clemson and into CWS

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Michael Robertson’s two-run double in the bottom of the 13th inning sent Florida to an 11-10 victory over Clemson and with it the Gators earned a berth in the College World Series. After Clemson took a 10-9 lead in the top of the 13th, Florida’s Luke Heyman and Tyler Shelnut reached on singles in the bottom of the inning. After a sacrifice bunt moved the runners to second and third, Clemson intentionally walked Brody Donay to load the bases. Robertson ripped a double to left-center, scoring Jaylen Guy, who was a pinch-runner for Heyman, and Shelnut followed with the winning run. Robertson’s clutch hit sent Florida to Omaha for the 14th time.

