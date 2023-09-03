Michael Pratt near perfect in No. 24 Tulane’s 31-17 victory over South Alabama

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Michael Pratt completed 14 of 15 passes for 294 yards and four touchdowns and No. 24 Tulane beat South Alabama 37-17 on Saturday night. Three of Pratt’s scoring passes came on deep throws. He hit Jha’Quan Jackson for touchdowns of 48 and 47 yards and connected with Lawrence Keys on a 47-yard scoring play. Looking to validate its first preseason AP Top 25 ranking against a season-opening opponent that won 10 games last season, the Green Wave raced to a 24-7 lead.

