Michael Pratt accounts for 4 TDs as No. 23 Tulane tops North Texas 35-28 after losing big lead

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Michael Pratt passed for three touchdowns and scrambled 19 yards for a go-ahead score with 2:34 to go, and No. 23 Tulane staved off a frantic North Texas comeback bid to defeat the Mean Green 35-28 . Mekhi Highes ran for a 10-yard touchdown and finished with 121 yards on 20 carries — his third straight game eclipsing the 100-yard mark. Tulane’s Lawrance Keys caught a 23-yard touchdown pass. Tulane led 28-7 before North Texas roared back to tie the game early in the fourth quarter. Chandler Rogers passed for season-high 343 yards and two TDs without an interception for North Texas.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.