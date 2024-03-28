Michael Porter Jr. says his brother would never risk his love for hoops by associating with gambling

By ARNIE STAPLETON The Associated Press
Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter (34) and forward Jordan Nwora (13) reach for the rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Carlos Osorio]

DENVER (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. said Wednesday night that he knows his younger brother wouldn’t do anything to jeopardize his budding NBA career. The league confirmed Monday that it’s launched an investigation into Toronto two-way player Jontay Porter amid gambling allegations.

