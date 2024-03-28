Michael Porter Jr. says his brother would never risk his love for hoops by associating with gambling
DENVER (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. said Wednesday night that he knows his younger brother wouldn’t do anything to jeopardize his budding NBA career. The league confirmed Monday that it’s launched an investigation into Toronto two-way player Jontay Porter amid gambling allegations.
