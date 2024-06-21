Michael Phelps returning to NBC broadcast booth for Paris Olympics swimming coverage

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Phelps will be back in the broadcast booth for the Paris Olympics. NBCUniversal has announced that Phelps will be a part of its coverage team for the second Olympics in a row, following his role at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021. Phelps retired after the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, having captured more gold medals (23) and total medals (28) than any athlete. He will offer commentary and analysis on the primetime and daytime shows in Paris on NBC and Peacock. In addition, Phelps will join Dan Hicks and Rowdy Gaines in the booth for select swimming nights at París La Défense Arena. Former Olympian Elizabeth Beisel will serve as a correspondent and analyst, with Melissa Stark serving as a reporter at the swimming venue.

