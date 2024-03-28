Michael Penix shows off athleticism at pro day with impressive 40-yard dash, vertical jump

SEATTLE (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. decided during his pro day he wanted to show off the athleticism that wasn’t always on display during his two seasons carving up defenses at Washington. The left-handed quarterback and Heisman Trophy runner-up tried to quell any concerns about his athletic ability in front of a bevy of NFL scouts. Penix ran the 40-yard dash after opting not to at the NFL combine, with scouts timing him at 4.51 and 4.57 seconds. He also posted an impressive vertical jump of 36 1/2 inches. Penix is projected to be taken somewhere in the first two rounds of the draft.

