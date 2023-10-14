Michael Penix Jr. throws late TD pass, lifts No. 8 Washington to wild 36-33 win over No. 7 Oregon

SEATTLE (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Rome Odunze with 1:38 remaining after another questionable fourth-down decision by Oregon, and Camden Lewis missed a 43-yard field goal attempt on the final play of the game as No. 7 Washington held off No. 8 Oregon 36-33 on Saturday in another wild chapter to their heated rivalry. Penix needed just two plays to go 53 yards in 33 seconds after Oregon was stopped on foruth-and-3 at the Washington 47 with 2:11 remaining. Penix threw a 35-yard strike to Ja’Lynn Polk between two defenders, then hit Odunze on a back-shoulder throw at the goal line to give Washington the lead.

