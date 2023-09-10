Michael Penix Jr. throws 3 more TD passes, No. 8 Washington routs Tulsa 43-10

SEATTLE (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. threw three more touchdown passes, wide receivers Rome Odunze and Ja’Lynn Polk both ran for touchdowns on reverses, and No. 8 Washington cruised past Tulsa 43-10. Washington warmed up for next week’s big non-conference road game at Michigan State with another big game from its star quarterback, but an overall performance by the Huskies that was sloppy at times. Penix was 28 of 38 for 409 yards. He completed passes to 10 different receivers with Jalen McMillan having the biggest game with eight receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown. Washington won its ninth straight game dating to last season.

