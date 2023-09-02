Michael Penix Jr. throw for 5 TDs as No. 10 Washington overwhelms Boise State 56-19

SEATTLE (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. threw for 450 yards and matched his career-high with five touchdown passes, and No. 10 Washington overwhelmed Boise State in a 56-19 win in the teams’ season opener. Penix kicked off his final college season and a Heisman Trophy campaign with a terrific passing performance following a couple shaky drives in the opening moments. Penix was 29 of 40 passing and threw touchdowns to four different receivers. Penix threw four of his five touchdown passes in the second quarter when the Huskies scored 28 points. The 56 points were the most allowed by Boise State since an overtime win over Nevada in 2007.

