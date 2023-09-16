Michael Neel and Cole Dow each rush for 2 TDs as Dayton beats NAIA-member Taylor (Ind.) 52-20

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Dante Casciola passed for two touchdowns, Michael Neel and Cole Dow each rushed for two scores, and Dayton beat NAIA-member Taylor (Ind.) 52-20 for the second win under coach Trevor Andrews. Casciola was 12 of 18 for 277 yards for Dayton (2-1), which was coming off a 64-24 win at home over Central State. Neel carried it 15 times for 110 yards and Dow scored on two of his six rushes. Neel’s 16-yard touchdown opened the scoring after just 123 seconds. Casciola’s 59-yard connection to Joey Swanson made it 21-0 in the first quarter. Dow added a 2-yard score with three seconds left before halftime and Neel opened the second-half scoring on an 18-yard run for a 38-14 lead.

