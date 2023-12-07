Michael Moorer, Ricky Hatton, Ivan Calderon, Diego Corrales elected to Boxing Hall of Fame

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (AP) — Michael Moorer, the first left-hander to win the heavyweight title, and fellow two-division champions Ricky Hatton and Ivan Calderon were elected Thursday to the International Boxing Hall of Fame. Diego Corrales, who died two years after winning a 2005 bout voted “Fight of the Year,” is the other member of the Hall’s 2024 class from the men’s modern category. The 13-member class was voted by members of the Boxing Writers Association of America and a panel of international boxing historians. The enshrinement ceremonies will be June 6-9.

