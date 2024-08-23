Michael McDowell tops qualifying for Cup Series race at Daytona and earns 4th pole of the season

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It’s a Front Row front row at Daytona International Speedway. Michael McDowell won the pole for Saturday night’s 400-mile race at Daytona, edging Front Row Motorsports teammate Todd Gilliland in qualifying. McDowell reached a top speed of 183.165 mph around the 2 1/2-mile superspeedway, nearly four-tenths faster than Gilliland. With McDowell and Gilliland atop the speed chart, Ford garnered the top six spots in qualifying and seven of the top 10. Joey Logano was third for Team Penske, followed by Ryan Preece, Josh Berry and Chase Briscoe of Stewart-Haas Racing.

