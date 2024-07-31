Michael Lorenzen joins Royals rotation, Alec Marsh sent to Triple-A

CHICAGO (AP) — Right-hander Michael Lorenzen, acquired by Kansas City in a trade from Texas on Monday, will join the Royals rotation and start on Saturday at Detroit, manager Matt Quatraro said before Wednesday’s game against the White Sox in Chicago. Lorenzen will fill the spot of righty Alec Marsh, who was optioned to Triple-A Omaha. Marsh, who appeared in 20 games this season was sent down to make room for reliever Lucas Erceg, who reported to the Royals on Wednesday after a trade from Oakland. Infielder Paul DeJong, acquired from the White Sox on Tuesday, was in Kansas City’s starting lineup on Wednesday at third base and batting seventh.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.