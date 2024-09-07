Michael Jordan’s NASCAR team skips the deadline to sign a new revenue model with racing series

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — 23XI Racing says it skipped a deadline to sign a new charter agreement with NASCAR because “it did not have an opportunity to fairly bargain” for a new contract. The two-car team owned by Michael Jordan, active driver Denny Hamlin and Curtis Polk — Jordan’s right-hand man — revealed that teams had a Friday night NASCAR-imposed deadline to sign new charter agreements that run from 2025 through 2031. In a letter to NASCAR, 23XI said it was refusing to sign the extension. The team’s revelation came on the eve of the start of NASCAR’s playoffs as garage speculation Saturday indicated that all but two Cup Series teams have signed the new agreements.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.