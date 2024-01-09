Michael Jordan, Patrick Ewing and the dominance of the Tar Heels and Hoyas in the 1980s

Dean Smith returned North Carolina to national prominence in the 1970s, regularly taking the Tar Heels on deep NCAA Tournament runs. In 1982, Smith took them to the national championship behind a game-winning shot from Michael Jordan. North Carolina reached No. 1 in six different seasons during the 1980s and continued a 171-week streak of being ranked that started in 1973. North Carolina’s dominance made the Tar Heels the runaway leader in points for the 1980s in a compilation of polls from the decade by The Associated Press.

