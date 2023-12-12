Michael Jordan headlines inaugural class for Chicago Bulls’ Ring of Honor

CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman are the headliners for the inaugural class for the Chicago Bulls’ Ring of Honor. The first group includes 13 men and the 1995-96 team, which went 72-10 and won the NBA title. The franchise plans to honor the class with a couple of events in January. It also includes Phil Jackson, Jerry Krause, Artis Gilmore, Jerry Sloan, Toni Kukoc, Bob Love, Chet Walker, Johnny “Red” Kerr, Tex Winter and Dick Klein. The franchise plans to add to its Ring of Honor every two years, so the next class will be inducted in 2026.

