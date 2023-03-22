Michael Jordan considering sale of Hornets; no deal imminent

Michael Jordan is considering selling the Charlotte Hornets. The six-time NBA champion is in negotiations to sell at least a portion of the franchise to a group that includes Hornets minority owner Gabe Plotkin. Jump Management, Jordan’s family office, says in a statement that “four years ago, Michael Jordan sold a stake in the Charlotte Hornets to a Gabe Plotkin-led group” and that “as a natural step in a process due to that transaction, Michael and Gabe are in discussions about his group potentially buying an additional stake.” No deal is imminent. Jordan purchased the expansion team from Bob Johnson for $180 million in 2010.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.