Michael Johnson signs Hocker, Nuguse to give new league all three 1,500M medalists from Paris Games

The new track league backed by sprint great Michael Johnson will feature the entire podium from the Olympic 1,500 meters. Grand Slam Track has signed Americans Cole Hocker and Yared Nuguse. The league will hold four races a year starting in 2025 and is seeking 48 “GST Racers” to sign contracts and compete in all the events, with $100,000 going to top finishers. In one of the most exciting races of the Paris Games, Hocker won when he passed Britain’s Josh Kerr and Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen down the stretch of the 1,500. Kerr, who finished second, has previously signed with the league.

