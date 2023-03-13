Michael Henn returns to March Madness with Penn State

By JAY COHEN The Associated Press
CORRECTS DAY/DATE TO SUNDAY, MARCH 12 INSTEAD OF SATURDAY, MARCH 11 - Penn State's Michael Henn cheers on his teammates during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game against Purdue at the Big Ten men's tournament, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Erin Hooley]

Michael Henn is back in the NCAA Tournament with Penn State, and it was quite a journey to his March Madness return. The reserve forward played in the 2017 NCAA tourney with Cal Davis. After stints at California Baptist, Portland and Denver, along with a lingering issue with bone spurs in his ankle, Henn joined the Nittany Lions before this season. Henn comes from a basketball family. His great uncle, Jerry Vermillion, is the career leading rebounder at Gonzaga. Henn says playing in the NCAA tourney again “is really a beautiful thing.”

