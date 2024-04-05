Michael Busch homers for Chicago Cubs against former team

CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Busch engaged in some friendly banter with some of his former teammates before the Chicago Cubs kicked off their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Then he really had some fun. Busch walked and scored during Chicago’s five-run second inning, and then hit his first homer with the Cubs in the third. He was acquired in a January trade with Los Angeles. He also made his major league debut with the Dodgers last year, but the infielder hit just .167 in 27 games for the NL West champions.

