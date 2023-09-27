Michael Bonallack, amateur great and R&A secretary, dies at 88

Michael Bonallack has died at age 88. He was an enormous figure in British golf as its most accomplished amateur and later the secretary of the Royal & Ancient. Bonallack won the British Amateur and the English Amateur five times each. He played in the Walker Cup nine times and was playing captain when Great Britain & Ireland won for the first time after World War II. Bonallack was R&A secretary for 15 years. He was knighted in 1998. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame two years later.

