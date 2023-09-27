Michael Bonallack, amateur great and R&A secretary, dies at 88

By DOUG FERGUSON The Associated Press
FILE - Former British Open champions from left: Peter Thomson, Paul Lawrie, Sir Michael Bonallack, Captain of the R&A Golf Club, and Sam Snead are shown during a photocall of past and present Open champions in front of the clubhouse on the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland Tuesday July 18, 2000. Sir Michael Bonallack once said he never considered turning pro because he didn't realize he was good enough until he was too old. No matter. His influence on the game was enormous, from his standing as Britain's greatest amateur to his running the Royal & Ancient Golf Club. Bonallack died on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, at age 88, a month after he made one last appearance at St. Andrews for the opening ceremony of the Walker Cup. (AP Photo/Alistair Grant, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alistair grant]

Michael Bonallack has died at age 88. He was an enormous figure in British golf as its most accomplished amateur and later the secretary of the Royal & Ancient. Bonallack won the British Amateur and the English Amateur five times each. He played in the Walker Cup nine times and was playing captain when Great Britain & Ireland won for the first time after World War II. Bonallack was R&A secretary for 15 years. He was knighted in 1998. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame two years later.

