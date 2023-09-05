Michael Andretti rebrands eponymous racing empire to Andretti Global

By JENNA FRYER The Associated Press
FILE - Marcus Ericsson, left, Michael Andretti, center, and Kyle Kirkwood attend a news conference for the IndyCar Grand Prix of Long Beach auto race, Saturday, April 15, 2023 in Long Beach, Calif. Former Indianapolis 500 champion Marcus Ericsson, of Sweden, is leaving Chip Ganassi Racing and moving to Andretti Autosport after this season. Andretti Autosport made the announcement Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, adding Ericsson to a lineup that features Colton Herta and Kyle Kirkwood. (AP Photo/Jenna Fryer, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jenna Fryer]

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — Michael Andretti will rebrand his racing empire from Andretti Autosport to Andretti Global to apply the parent company name to his entire organization. Andretti Global currently operates in eight motorsports series across six continents and is pushing hard to enter both Formula One and NASCAR. The current Andretti Autosport shield will be replaced with the Andretti Global logo. Andretti Formula E will be the first of the Andretti Global teams to take on the new branding. The reigning champions open the season with testing in October.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.