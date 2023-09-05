Michael Andretti rebrands eponymous racing empire to Andretti Global

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — Michael Andretti will rebrand his racing empire from Andretti Autosport to Andretti Global to apply the parent company name to his entire organization. Andretti Global currently operates in eight motorsports series across six continents and is pushing hard to enter both Formula One and NASCAR. The current Andretti Autosport shield will be replaced with the Andretti Global logo. Andretti Formula E will be the first of the Andretti Global teams to take on the new branding. The reigning champions open the season with testing in October.

