Micah Peavy scores 21 points to lead hot-shooting TCU over Southern 108-75 in a season opener

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Micah Peavy scored 21 points, JaKobe Coles added 17 and TCU rolled to a 108-75 victory over Southern in a season opener. Peavy shot 10 of 13 from the field and Coles finished 5-of-7 shooting for TCU, which shot 61.4% (43 of 70) overall. Avery Anderson III added 15 points, Jameer Nelson Jr. chipped in 14 and Trevian Tennyson had 13 for TCU. Nelson had game-highs of six assists and five steals. Tennyson made three of the Horned Frogs’ 10 3-pointers. Brandon Davis scored 20 and made six 3-pointers to lead Southern.

