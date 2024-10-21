Micah Parsons isn’t sure his 1st NFL injury absence will end when Cowboys visit 49ers

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Micah Parsons isn’t sure if the first injury absence of his career will end for the Dallas Cowboys against rival San Francisco. The two-time All-Pro has missed two games with a high ankle sprain. The only other time Parsons missed a game was his rookie year in 2021 because of COVID-19. The Dallas defense has been up and down in a .500 season for the defending NFC East champs. That includes the games Parsons played. Dallas could be getting other reinforcements on defense in the visit to the 49ers on Sunday night.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.