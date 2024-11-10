Micah Parsons is active for Cowboys against Eagles, ending 4-game absence for ankle injury

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Micah Parsons is active for the Dallas Cowboys against the Philadelphia Eagles. The move ends the star pass rusher’s four-game absence because of a high ankle sprain. It was Parsons’ first absence because of injury in the two-time All Pro’s four seasons. Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is active after missing three games with a hamstring injury. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is out with a torn hamstring and could be facing season-ending surgery.

