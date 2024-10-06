Micah Parsons inactive for Cowboys while Steelers have depth issues at RB with Warren, Patterson out

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons missed a game for the first time in his NFL career because of injury when he sat out Sunday night against Pittsburgh due to a high ankle sprain. The Cowboys made Parsons inactive while he recovers from the ankle injury initially suffered in a win over the New York Giants on Sept. 26. Dallas was also without defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) and wide receiver Brandin Cooks (knee). Both players were placed on injured reserve this week.

