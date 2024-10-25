Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland are ruled out again by Cowboys against Niners

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Star pass rusher Micah Parsons will miss another game for the Dallas Cowboys with a high ankle sprain, and the season debut for All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland will have to wait at least one more week. Parsons and Bland have been ruled out for the game at San Francisco on Sunday night. It’s a third consecutive missed game for Parsons. Bland is on injured reserve after undergoing surgery late in the preseason for a stress fracture in his foot. The third-year pro set an NFL record last season with five interception returns for touchdowns.

